Compulsory recall of over 2 million cars for faulty airbags

This aerial photo shows Japanese airbag maker Takata Corp.'s Echigawa Plant in Aisho Town, Shiga prefecture on June 26, 2017. Takata files for bankruptcy protection under Japan's civil rehabilitation law.( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

This aerial photo shows Japanese airbag maker Takata Corp.s Echigawa Plant in Aisho Town. Source: AAP

Published 5 March 2018 at 3:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:06am
By Anna Sadurska, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has ordered a compulsory national recall of over 2 million cars fitted with possibly deadly Takata airbags. It is the largest product recall in Australian history.

Available in other languages
