Compulsory recall of over 2 million cars for faulty airbags

This aerial photo shows Japanese airbag maker Takata Corp.s Echigawa Plant in Aisho Town. Source: AAP
Published 5 March 2018 at 3:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:06am
By Anna Sadurska, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
The Federal Government has ordered a compulsory national recall of over 2 million cars fitted with possibly deadly Takata airbags. It is the largest product recall in Australian history.
