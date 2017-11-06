SBS Polish

Concert "The Tribute to Freedom”

Koncert "W hołdzie Wolności”

Source: Ambasada RP w Australii

Published 6 November 2017
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Grzegorz Machnacki talks about concert commemorating the 99th anniversary of the Independence of Poland. During the concert "The Tribute to Freedom" will perform artists from Poland.... first concert on November 11th in Melbourne, then in Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane.

