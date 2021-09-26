Flag of Poland and Australia Source: Polish Embassy in Canberra
Published 26 September 2021 at 4:37pm, updated 26 September 2021 at 4:45pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Mr. Łukasz Graban, Secretary for Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Canberra, talks about the contest for the logo of the 50th anniversary of Polish-Australian diplomatic relations.
