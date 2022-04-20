SBS Polish

Conversation with Zygmunt Sieradzki - part 1

Zygmunt Sieradzki

Source: Zygmunt Sieradzki

Published 20 April 2022 at 6:03pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Pet, university lecturer. Member of the Australian Institute of Polish Affairs ( AIPA ). He produced a documentary film about Wanda Sieradzka's life and work "Don't Cry When I Am Gone". He published a book of the same title. In 2021 he published the volume "Accidental kameleon". The leitmotif of the poems is the belief in coincidence, which is often not a coincidence.

