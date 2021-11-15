SBS Polish

COP26 in Glasgow - and the Australian climate modelling

Glasgow Climate Pact

The Glasgow Climate Pact has been struck, with all 197 parties of the United Nations making the pledge. Source: AAP

Published 15 November 2021 at 6:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Australian Federal Government will not budge on setting a more ambitious 2030 target, despite the global climate agreement forged in Glasgow. The modelling behind the federal government's plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 is facing heavy criticism from climate scientists and industry experts.

