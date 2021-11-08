COP26 in Glasgow - Australia won't phase out coal energy anytime soon..

Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel and greenhouse gas emissions from burning it are the single biggest contributor to climate change. Source: AAP
Published 8 November 2021 at 4:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Amy Hall
Source: SBS
Among the 40 countries that pledged at the COP26 climate conference to phase out coal generated energy by mid-century, there are no world's biggest emitters such as Australia, China, the United States and India.
