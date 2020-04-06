SBS PolishOther ways to listen CORONAVIRUS: Not in the pyjama!Play09:09SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (16.76MB)Published 6 April 2020 at 3:34pm, updated 8 April 2020 at 3:51pmBy Anna SadurskaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages During the pandemic we suggest a series of conversations with a psychologist, psychotherapist Krzysztof Bakalarz. The third conversation is about how to work at home.Published 6 April 2020 at 3:34pm, updated 8 April 2020 at 3:51pmBy Anna SadurskaSource: SBSAvailable in other languageshttps://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/video/1719693379738Wspólnymi siłami możemy pokonać obecny kryzys - zobacz video w linku powyżej By working together and following these simple steps, we can beat coronavirus.ShareLatest podcast episodesPolski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...