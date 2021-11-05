SBS Polish

Corruption scandal in FIFA - Platini and Blatter charged

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini charged with fraud Swiss authorities over $2.9m payment

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini charged with fraud by Swiss authorities over $2.9m payment Source: Keystone

Published 5 November 2021 at 4:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Dorota Banasiak, John Baldock, Stephanie Corsetti
Two former FIFA officials have been charged with fraud after a six year investigation involving a $2 million Swiss franc payment. Swiss federal prosecutors have charged both men with forgery of a document and criminal mismanagement.

