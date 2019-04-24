Court Decision on Ashfield Polish Club

Source: MorgueFile
Mick Wykrota, one of the plaintiffs and the club's member, comments on the NSW High Court's judgement in the 2 year long court case of Sydney's Ashfield Polish Club. Radio SBS Polish asked the defendants: members of the Board of Directors of Ashfield Polish Club with it's President Ryszard Borysiewicz to comment on the decision, but the defendants had no comments to offer.
