SBS Polish

Court Decision on Ashfield Polish Club

SBS Polish

Ashfield Polish Club

Source: MorgueFile

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 April 2019 at 7:25pm, updated 24 April 2019 at 7:47pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mick Wykrota, one of the plaintiffs and the club's member, comments on the NSW High Court's judgement in the 2 year long court case of Sydney's Ashfield Polish Club. Radio SBS Polish asked the defendants: members of the Board of Directors of Ashfield Polish Club with it's President Ryszard Borysiewicz to comment on the decision, but the defendants had no comments to offer.

Published 24 April 2019 at 7:25pm, updated 24 April 2019 at 7:47pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...