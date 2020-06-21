COVID-19 lockdown impacted wellbeing

Source: Getty
Published 21 June 2020 at 2:35pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Dorota Banasiak, John Baldock
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new study has revealed the impact the coronavirus lockdown has had on the wellbeing of Australians. The C-S-I-R-O survey found both weight gain and impacts on mental health were two of the by-products of COVID19.
Published 21 June 2020 at 2:35pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Dorota Banasiak, John Baldock
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share