COVID-19 lockdown impacted wellbeing

Coronavirus Crisis

Source: Getty

Published 21 June 2020 at 2:35pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Dorota Banasiak, John Baldock
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new study has revealed the impact the coronavirus lockdown has had on the wellbeing of Australians. The C-S-I-R-O survey found both weight gain and impacts on mental health were two of the by-products of COVID19.

