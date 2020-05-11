COVID19 contra Barley

Source: Encyclopedia Britannica
Published 11 May 2020 at 3:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:12pm
By Anna Sadurska, Brett Mason, Julia Carr-Catzel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
China prepares to announce major tariffs on Australian grown barley. It is seen as a retaliation for Australia's proposal of an international inquiry into the origins of the virus.
Published 11 May 2020 at 3:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:12pm
By Anna Sadurska, Brett Mason, Julia Carr-Catzel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share