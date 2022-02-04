SBS Polish

COVID19 pandemic - some countries are easing restrictions

Shoppers at a fish market in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

Shoppers in the Danish capital Copenhagen. The Omicron sub-variant is dominant in Denmark, which lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on 1 February. Source: AFP/Liselotte Sabroe

Restrictions are being eased in a few countries despite the Omicron variant's continuing spread. But experts are warning they still don't know how the pandemic will end, saying it has created concerns beyond the immediate health concerns.

