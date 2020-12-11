SBS Polish

COVID19 Vaccine - Not Approved in Australia

SBS Polish

Clinical trial participants are given a coronavirus vaccine in Melbourne, Australia

Clinical trial participants are given a coronavirus vaccine in Melbourne, Australia Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2020 at 1:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS

Australia's medicines regulator TGA won't be rushed into approving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, despite the shot being given safety clearance in Britain.

Published 11 December 2020 at 1:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022