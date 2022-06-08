SBS Polish

Cultural Foundation of Witold Szupryczyński

Elizabeth Cesarski

Published 8 June 2022 at 3:58pm, updated 8 June 2022 at 4:15pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Trustee of the Cultural Foundation of Witold Szupryczyński is the Polish School Society in New South Wales - Elżbieta Cesarska, principal of the Polish Saturday School of Northern Suburbs in Sydney, and the secretary of the Polish School Society, speaks about the awards for Polish youth and children and about the foundation.

