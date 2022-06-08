Source: SBS Polish
Published 8 June 2022 at 3:58pm, updated 8 June 2022 at 4:15pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Trustee of the Cultural Foundation of Witold Szupryczyński is the Polish School Society in New South Wales - Elżbieta Cesarska, principal of the Polish Saturday School of Northern Suburbs in Sydney, and the secretary of the Polish School Society, speaks about the awards for Polish youth and children and about the foundation.
