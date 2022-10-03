SBS Polish

Cycling Scandal in Wollongong - Sports Magazine

Mathieu Van der Poel remporte, au sprint, le Tour des Flandres

Dutch cycling star Mathieu van der Poel will try to overturn a conviction for assaulting two girls in a Sydney hotel the night before the men's world championship road race. Source: AFP

Published 3 October 2022 at 5:43pm
By Piotr Pokorski
Today in sports magazine, about Mathieu van der Poel and the Dutchman's conviction for assaulting two teens in a hotel in Sydney the night before the men's world cycling championship race.

sport pokorski - 3 pazdziernik
