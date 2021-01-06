SBS Polish

Czuj Czuj Czuwaj! - Polish Scouts Camp at Kariong

Oboz harcerski ZHP

Source: (autor zdjecia Joanna Fenik)

Published 6 January 2021 at 4:09pm, updated 6 January 2021 at 4:19pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Kariong area north of Sydney, is where the organised by the Polish Scouting Association in Australia scouts camp brought together many boys and girls from the Hufce "Kraków" and "Polesie". Scoutmaster Marysia Nowak and Joanna Fenik talk about this long-awaited event.

