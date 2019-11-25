SBS Polish

Daily Job - to Fight the Fire

SBS Polish

Firefighters

Maciek Fibrich (second from right) with volunteer firefighters East of Walcha - October 2019. 30,000 ha Dingo Creek Fire and Stockyard Flat Fire. Source: Michal Fibrich

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2019 at 4:47pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Firemen - save lives, protect us, our animals, our homes and property. Maciek Fibrich talks about his work as a volunteer firefighter.

Published 25 November 2019 at 4:47pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...