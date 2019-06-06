SBS Polish

Darwin shooting

AAP Image/Supplied by ABC News

Members of the Territory Response Group (TRG) arrest a suspected gunman in Darwin. Source: AAP Image/Supplied by ABC News

Published 6 June 2019 at 10:51am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:45pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Murray Silby
Darwin in the Northern Territory has been rocked by a shooting that's left at least four people dead and at least one other injured. Authorities say the incident is not a terrorist attack.

