SBS Polish

'Dead Central'

SBS Polish

The Old Cemetery, Devonshire Street, 1894" by Julian Rossi Ashton z 1894.

The Old Cemetery, Devonshire Street, 1894" by Julian Rossi Ashton z 1894. Source: Mitchell Library, State Library of New South Wales

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 May 2019 at 3:54pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 3:57pm
By Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

'Dead Central' will take you on a journey back to 19th century Sydney. Exhibition in NSW State Library is open from Saturday 25 May 2019 to Sunday 17 November 2019.

Published 24 May 2019 at 3:54pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 3:57pm
By Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...