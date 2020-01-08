Dear Australia! - writes Jurek Owsiak

Dear Australia,





We are with you in our thoughts! During the 28th Grand Finale of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity we want to send you the warmest regards from everyone who plays with us so that we can draw the public's attention to your critical situation. Our foundation is made of millions of Poles not only in Poland but all over the world. The orchestra's final is the day when we all show our solidarity to save the lives and health of Polish children. This year we want to send you our energy and our support.





Thank you for 'playing' with us and we ask you that the money collected during the Orchestra Final in Australia will not be transferred to the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, but instead be sent to your local non-government charity organization that collects funds to save the lives and supports the welfare of the fire victims and to help fight your battles now. You will know best how to use them.





Remember that in such moments, we always show solidarity with those who need help. We believe that you will overcome the crisis, but we also know that a huge effort is still ahead of you to rebuild what has been destroyed. You can always count on us!





During the 28th Final we will expand a huge Australian flag over the heads of the public in the center of Warsaw. Let this gesture be a symbol of our support for you in your fight.



