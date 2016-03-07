Debris from MH370?

AAP Source: AAP
Published 7 March 2016 at 2:58pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
Debris discovered on the coast of Mozambique, in East Africa, and believed to be part of missing flight MH 370 will be sent to Australia for examination. A tourist from the United States has found the object on a sandbank in the Mozambique Channel. The Boeing 777 disappeared almost two years ago with 239 people on board.
