Debris from MH370?

Published 7 March 2016 at 2:58pm
By Magda Dejneka
Debris discovered on the coast of Mozambique, in East Africa, and believed to be part of missing flight MH 370 will be sent to Australia for examination. A tourist from the United States has found the object on a sandbank in the Mozambique Channel. The Boeing 777 disappeared almost two years ago with 239 people on board.

