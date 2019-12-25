SBS Polish

Published 25 December 2019 at 3:27pm
A short film 'The Debutante' is about braking away from the Congregation of the Jehovah’s Witness’. The film is by Kamila Dydyna, an Irish- Polish filmmaker based in Dublin. Her debut short film "Testimony," received multiple award nomination including Best Director at the BAFTA-qualifying Underwire Film Festival in London. http://debutante.kamiladydyna.com/wp/polski igg.me/at/DebutanteFilm Part One.

