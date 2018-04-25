'Destination Australia'

Source: Polish Museum and Archives
By Dorota Banasiak
Exhibition by Polish Museum and Archives now showing in Sydney (last day - 26th April in Polish Club in Ashfield) talks about the history of Polish soldiers and pilots who came to Australia shortly after the II World War, says Lucyna Artymiuk.
