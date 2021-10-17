Did Poles imigrate to Australia ...?

A group of ‘displaced persons’ on the train to Bonegilla, Victoria, 1949. Source: Image courtesy of the National Archives of Australia
Published 17 October 2021 at 5:24pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
"There is no information about the wave of Polish immigration to Australia in the publication 'A History Of The Department Of Immigration' ..." emphasizes Prof. Małgorzata Klatt, President of the Australian Institute of Polish Affairs.
Published 17 October 2021 at 5:24pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share