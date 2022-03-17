Diplomats in Australia supporting Ukraine

SBS Polish

Polish Consulate

Source: Consulate of the Republic of Poland, Sydney.

Published 17 March 2022 at 6:08pm, updated 18 March 2022 at 11:00am
By Dorota Banasiak
Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Sydney, Dr. Monika Kończyk, talks about the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine and about the efforts of the Polish Government, as well as diplomats of other countries in Australia in support of Ukraine.

