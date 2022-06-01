Do diet and sport protect our heart?

Source: Dr Tomasz Kaszczyński
Published 1 June 2022 at 3:51pm, updated 1 June 2022 at 4:52pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
An interview with a cardiac surgeon from Poland, a student of Professor Zbigniew Religia, Dr. Tomasz Kaszczyński, who works in the heart transplant department with Dr. Grzegorz Religa, the son of a famous father. Doctor Kaszczyński emphasizes the importance of healthy eating and an active lifestyle in preventing heart disease.
