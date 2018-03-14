Do you know how to avoid the latest phone scam?

Despite warnings, Australians continue to fall victim to international phone scams. The consumer advocate (ACCC) is warning about one in particular - a new type of scam called "wangiri" fraud, where people get mysterious missed calls from overseas numbers.
Source: AAP
Published 15 March 2018 at 9:50am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Anna Sadurska, Amanda Copp
Source: SBS
