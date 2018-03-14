SBS Polish

Do you know how to avoid the latest phone scam?

Published 15 March 2018 at 9:50am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Anna Sadurska, Amanda Copp
Available in other languages

Despite warnings, Australians continue to fall victim to international phone scams. The consumer advocate (ACCC) is warning about one in particular - a new type of scam called "wangiri" fraud, where people get mysterious missed calls from overseas numbers.

