Documentary 'Incarceration Nation' on NITV

Romlie Mokak, Commissioner, Productivity Commission Source: Productivity Commission

Published 29 August 2021 at 4:50pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:33pm
By Melisa Compagnoni, Magda Dejneka
Stemming from historical injustices, Indigenous disadvantage continues to affect First Nations people resulting in shorter life expectancy, poor health and education outcomes and disproportionately higher incarceration rates. The documentary "Incarceration Nation" will be shown on NITV on Sunday August 29 at 8:30 pm and will be available on SBS On Demand.

