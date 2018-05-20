'Dots' by Eryk Lenartowicz in Cannes Film Festival

Eryk Lenartowicz Source: AFTRS
Published 20 May 2018 at 4:11pm, updated 20 May 2018 at 4:17pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Meet a young film director Eryk Lenartowicz. His short film Dots, was selected for the 71st Cannes Film Festival in the Cinéfondation section. The film was made while Eryk was completing his Master of Screen Arts at AFTRS. Only 17 films were selected from 2426 submissions from film schools across the world with fourteen countries on four continents being represented in the final program.
