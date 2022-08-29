Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde - theatre review

Matthew Backer and Ewen Leslie in Sydney Theatre Company’s Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde , 2022 Credit: Daniel Boud/STC
Published 29 August 2022 at 3:21pm, updated 30 August 2022 at 2:02pm
By Ela Chylewska , Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The award-winning creative team behind the sold-out smash hit The Picture of Dorian Gray returns with another vivid adaptation of a Gothic classic, transformed for the stage through engrossing live video. Written and directed by STC Artistic Director Kip Williams, this spellbinding adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s mystery for the ages is set to be an unmissable production on the cutting edge of theatrical and cinematic design.
