Dr Maria Rosiak's tips for moisture and mildew

Sea foam brought by waves approach on beach front houses after heavy rain and storms at Collaroy in Sydney's Northern Beaches, Monday, 10 February, 2020.

Sea foam brought by waves approach on beach front houses after heavy rain and storms at Collaroy in Sydney's Northern Beaches, Monday, 10 February, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 18 March 2022 at 3:01pm, updated 19 March 2022 at 6:21am
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
An interview with Dr. Maria Rosiak about how to get rid of mould on furniture and clothes. Home remedies to eliminate the effects of extended periods of rainfall.

