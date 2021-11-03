Dr Marysia Rosiak's Garden - the sweet potato

Source: Pixabay
Published 3 November 2021 at 3:44pm, updated 10 December 2021 at 4:44pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The conversation with Dr Marysia Rosiak about sweet potato. Sweet potatoes are sweet, starchy root vegetables that are grown worldwide.They are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. Not to mention, they provide a number of health benefits and are easy to add to your diet...and they are not really 'potatoes'..
