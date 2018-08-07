SBS Polish

Drought relief for struggling Australian farmers

SBS Polish

New South Wales Farmers Battle Crippling Drought

New South Wales Farmers Battle Crippling Drought Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 August 2018 at 2:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:33pm
By Anna Sadurska, Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian farmers struggle through one of the worst droughts of the past century. Federal government has just announced a new $190 million help package.

Published 7 August 2018 at 2:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:33pm
By Anna Sadurska, Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...