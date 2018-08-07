Drought relief for struggling Australian farmers

New South Wales Farmers Battle Crippling Drought Source: AAP
Published 7 August 2018 at 2:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:33pm
By Anna Sadurska, Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian farmers struggle through one of the worst droughts of the past century. Federal government has just announced a new $190 million help package.
