Eddie Mabo - a Man Who Made History

Eddie Mabo - Mabo Case

Eddie Mabo with his legal team. Source: SBS

Published 4 June 2020 at 4:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
Dorota Banasiak, Amy Hall, Nick Baker
Mabo Day is marked on the 3rd of June every year with a public holiday in the Torres Strait Islands, closing the Australian National Reconciliation Week. The decision made by the High Court of Australia on June the 3rd 1992 in the 'Mabo Case' is considered the most important legal judgment made in the Australian history.

