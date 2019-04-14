SBS Polish

Election 2019: Need to vote early? Here's how.

absent vote

Absent Voting Source: AEC

Published 14 April 2019 at 4:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:10pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

It's compulsory for all Australian citizens to vote in the federal election, but not everyone has to cast a ballot on election day. As the campaign gets underway, an increasing number of people are choosing to vote early at federal elections.

