ELECTION 2019: PREFERENTIAL VOTING

Published 18 April 2019 at 1:38pm, updated 18 April 2019 at 1:42pm
Under Australia's preferential voting system, voters can rank the candidates for both Houses of Parliament from most-preferred to least-preferred. Counting the ballots is process of elimination based on the preferences until one candidate secures an absolute majority.

