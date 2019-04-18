ELECTION 2019: PREFERENTIAL VOTING

Source: AAP
Under Australia's preferential voting system, voters can rank the candidates for both Houses of Parliament from most-preferred to least-preferred. Counting the ballots is process of elimination based on the preferences until one candidate secures an absolute majority.
