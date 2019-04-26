SBS Polish

Election 2019: Profile of the Australian Greens

SBS Polish

Australian Greens

The member for Melbourne Adam Bandt (right) speaks to the media with Greens leader Richard Di Natale in Melbourne, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 April 2019 at 10:07pm, updated 26 April 2019 at 10:10pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Greens formally began on the 30th of August 1992, when representatives from independent Green state-based parties met in Sydney to form a new federal party.

Published 26 April 2019 at 10:07pm, updated 26 April 2019 at 10:10pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...