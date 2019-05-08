SBS Polish

Elections 2019 - ALP Party Profile

SBS Polish

Labor party

Labor party volunteers listen to Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten speak during a Labor volunteers rally in Sydney, April 14, 2019. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 May 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:55pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Murray Silby
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Labor Party is Australia's oldest party in one of the world's oldest continuous democracies. One of the first labour parties created in the world, Labor grew out of the trade union movement before Federation.

Published 8 May 2019 at 4:43pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:55pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Murray Silby
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...