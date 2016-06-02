SBS Polish

Elections - Day 23

Available in other languages

The Prime Minister has been campaigning for a cause in New South Wales on Day 23 on the election trail, promising a multi-million dollar research initiative to help combat childhood cancers, if his government is returned. In Queensland and aiming to win over voters in the Sunshine State, opposition leader Bill Shorten announced Labor's plans to redirect a billion dollars to tourism infrastructure.

