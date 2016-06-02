Elections - Day 23

(AEC) Source: (AEC)
Published 2 June 2016 at 3:13pm, updated 17 June 2016 at 2:22pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Prime Minister has been campaigning for a cause in New South Wales on Day 23 on the election trail, promising a multi-million dollar research initiative to help combat childhood cancers, if his government is returned. In Queensland and aiming to win over voters in the Sunshine State, opposition leader Bill Shorten announced Labor's plans to redirect a billion dollars to tourism infrastructure.
