Ethnic dating

While it's too early to know how high the inter-ethnic partnering rate will be for the children and grandchildren of recently-arrived migrants, Australian Bureau of Statistics data suggests that by the third generation it's a common occurrence.Add to this the fact that many Australians already have mixed ancestry and the idea of marrying within one's own racial or religious group is no longer a given.But for some, maintaining a sense of cultural identity remains important in their choice of partner.





And these people are embracing new technology along with more traditional means in their search for a partner from the same background















