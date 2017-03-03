Ethnic dating

SBS Polish

Published 3 March 2017 at 3:38pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:20am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, SBS News
In a multicultural country like Australia, marriage or partnering outside of one's ethnic group is no longer unusual.

While it's too early to know how high the inter-ethnic partnering rate will be for the children and grandchildren of recently-arrived migrants, Australian Bureau of Statistics data suggests that by the third generation it's a common occurrence.Add to this the fact that many Australians already have mixed ancestry and the idea of marrying within one's own racial or religious group is no longer a given.But for some, maintaining a sense of cultural identity remains important in their choice of partner.

And these people are embracing new technology along with more traditional means in their search for a partner from the same background

 

 

