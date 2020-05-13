Eurovision 2020 - Poland - Alicja Szemplińska

official viedeo clip to "Empires":
Published 13 May 2020 at 4:13pm, updated 13 May 2020 at 4:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak
A young vocalist and a singer, winner of the "Szansa na sukces" competition, which gave her the chance to represent Poland at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, talks about her song "Empires". Watch the participants of this year's Eurovision Song Contest will perform in the 'Eurovision 2020-Big Night In' this Saturday, May 16 on the SBS TV channel at 19.30.
