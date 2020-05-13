SBS Polish

Eurovision 2020 - Poland - Alicja Szemplińska

ALicja Szemplinska

Source: Facebook

By Dorota Banasiak
A young vocalist and a singer, winner of the "Szansa na sukces" competition, which gave her the chance to represent Poland at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, talks about her song "Empires". Watch the participants of this year's Eurovision Song Contest will perform in the 'Eurovision 2020-Big Night In' this Saturday, May 16 on the SBS TV channel at 19.30.

official viedeo clip to "Empires":

 

