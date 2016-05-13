Eurovision: music and politics

Dami Im at the winner's press conference following Eurovision 2016 Semi Final 2 Source: Rolf Klatt for SBS
Published 13 May 2016 at 4:53pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It comes but once a year. An explosion of neon dreams, on-stage acrobatics and ethno ballads - and the undeniably ever-present key change. But, in recent years, more and more attention is being given to alternative readings of the Eurovision Song Contest. Of particular note is what the scoreboard has to say about the relationships between participating countries and the alleged spilling over of politics into this, at times questionably, cultural arena.
