Euthanasia in Australia- Legal?

Euthanasia bill discussed both in NSW and Victoria parliaments. Source: Getty Images
Published 25 October 2017 at 3:22pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:26am
By Dorota Banasiak, Gareth Boreham, Amanda Copp
Victoria is another step closer to introducing voluntary euthanasia. The Assisted Dying Bill passed the Lower House on Thursday after a prolonged overnight debate. If it gets through the next stage of the Upper House, terminally ill people over the age of 18, in severe pain and with only a year to live would be able to access lethal drugs.
