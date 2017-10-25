SBS Polish

Euthanasia in Australia- Legal?

Euthanasia bill

Euthanasia bill discussed both in NSW and Victoria parliaments. Source: Getty Images

Published 25 October 2017 at 3:22pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:26am
By Dorota Banasiak, Gareth Boreham, Amanda Copp
Available in other languages

Victoria is another step closer to introducing voluntary euthanasia. The Assisted Dying Bill passed the Lower House on Thursday after a prolonged overnight debate. If it gets through the next stage of the Upper House, terminally ill people over the age of 18, in severe pain and with only a year to live would be able to access lethal drugs.

Available in other languages
