Ewa Borucka 101 Birthday

Ewa Borucka & Bogumiła Żongołłowicz

Ewa Borucka & Bogumiła Żongołłowicz Source: BogumiÅ‚a Å»ongoÅ‚Å‚owicz

Published 21 August 2016 at 4:18pm, updated 21 August 2016 at 4:20pm
By Ewa Figiel
Ewa Borucka 101st Birthday

Ewa Gottlieb - Borucka ends today 101 years .

She was born on August 21, 1915 in Kielce as the daughter of Tadeusz Szellera and Stefania Ichnowskich. Graduated in a private female high school. Finished Adam Mickiewicz University in Kielce in 1933 . Worked in the Polish Army Museum and the Universal Insurance Mutual . She studied English at the University of Jozef Pilsudski .

In 1935, joined the Ministery Foreign Affairs. In the spring of 1939 she was in London working in the Polish Embassy and the BBC. This interview was recorded by Bogumiła Żongołłowicz in 2010 , when the biography of Guido Borucki was created- the first performer of songs " Red poppies on Monte Cassino ," a privately husband Ewa. .





