Ewa Malewicz Music Competition - 2019

Ewa Malewicz Competition

Girl playing piano at the competition Source: www.polishcompetition.com.au

Published 21 October 2019 at 4:04pm, updated 21 October 2019 at 4:14pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Find out who are the winners and the finalists of this year's competition. Grzegorz Machnacki speaks of the most recent and newly restructured 7th edition of the Ewa Malewicz Competition.

