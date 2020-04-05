SBS Polish

Exercises at home ... in quarantine?

SBS Polish

fitness

Source: getty images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 April 2020 at 5:56pm, updated 8 April 2020 at 3:26pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Master of Judo, Krzysztof Frankowski, advises on how to be physically active, especially in these times when we work from home without going outside and not burning calories that we accumulate sitting in front of a computer or TV.

Published 5 April 2020 at 5:56pm, updated 8 April 2020 at 3:26pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...