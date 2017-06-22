Exhibition and concerts in Perth
art work Source: Agnieszka Izydorek
Published 22 June 2017 at 3:18pm, updated 22 June 2017 at 4:31pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Meet artist Agnieszka Izydorek, from Perth.Full exhibition and a chat with artists - during Sunday 5pm-6.30pm concerts on 18th and 25th of June.Reduced exhibition - Mon-Sat 19-24 of June 9am-6pm (Thur till 8pm, Sat till 4pm)The Grove, 1 Leake St, Peppermint Grove, Western Australia
