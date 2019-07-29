Exhibition ' Destination Australia'. Source: Polish Museum and Archives in Australia.
Published 29 July 2019 at 3:43pm, updated 29 July 2019 at 3:46pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An exhibition about Australia’s post-war migration will open soon in Melbourne in Polish Museum and Archives in Australia. An interview with Lucyna Artymiuk.
Published 29 July 2019 at 3:43pm, updated 29 July 2019 at 3:46pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share