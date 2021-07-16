Poster of exhibition 'Faces of Polish Community' Source: PAF
Published 16 July 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 24 October 2021 at 5:40pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Anna Maciejewska and Agata Mayes from the Polish Art Foundation talks about the exhibition "Faces of the Polish Community", which will take place in October, but the works should be sent by 10 August. Works / projects in digital format are also accepted.
Published 16 July 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 24 October 2021 at 5:40pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share