SBS Polish

Exhibition 'Faces of Polish Community'

SBS Polish

PAF

Poster of exhibition 'Faces of Polish Community' Source: PAF

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 July 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 24 October 2021 at 5:40pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS

Anna Maciejewska and Agata Mayes from the Polish Art Foundation talks about the exhibition "Faces of the Polish Community", which will take place in October, but the works should be sent by 10 August. Works / projects in digital format are also accepted.

Published 16 July 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 24 October 2021 at 5:40pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022