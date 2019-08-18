Exhibition: "Mirka Mora – The teacher"

Marzena Walicka. Fot. Bogumila Żongołłowicz Source: Marzena Walicka
Published 19 August 2019 at 9:40am, updated 21 August 2019 at 2:48pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"Mirka Mora – The teacher", at the City Library, Flinders Lane in Melbourne. As part of the exhibition, you can see the bookplates designed by the artist, also for her Polish friends, including Andrzej Chciuk. Exhibition is open until Thursday, August 22. Bogumiła Żongołłowicz asked Marzena Walicka, the co-founder of Polish Art Foundation and friend of artist, about the exhibition.
Published 19 August 2019 at 9:40am, updated 21 August 2019 at 2:48pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share