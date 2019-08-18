SBS Polish

Exhibition: "Mirka Mora – The teacher"

SBS Polish

Mirka Mora – The teacher

Marzena Walicka. Fot. Bogumila Żongołłowicz Source: Marzena Walicka

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2019 at 9:40am, updated 21 August 2019 at 2:48pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"Mirka Mora – The teacher", at the City Library, Flinders Lane in Melbourne. As part of the exhibition, you can see the bookplates designed by the artist, also for her Polish friends, including Andrzej Chciuk. Exhibition is open until Thursday, August 22. Bogumiła Żongołłowicz asked Marzena Walicka, the co-founder of Polish Art Foundation and friend of artist, about the exhibition.

Published 19 August 2019 at 9:40am, updated 21 August 2019 at 2:48pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...